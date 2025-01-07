NUMEROUS fixtures on the opening weekend of Devon Football League action in 2025, fell afoul of postponements.
Strugglers Ipplepen Athletic were set to visit North Molton Sports Club, Newtown FC had a home game to look forward to plus it was Bere Alston United vs Ottery St Mary but none of this trio went ahead, amongst others.
Bere Alston sit 15th in the league at the time of writing and are 21 points behind fourth-placed Ottery St Mary, making for a very difficult game when it does eventually get played.
Looking at the former’s season in general and with the aforementioned Ipplepen as the only team below them in the standings, 2025 is all about building up some form and navigating themselves clear of the DFL drop zone.
Three games did take place though with the matchup between 12th and 13th being the most important from a Bere Alston perspective.
Budleigh Salterton moved ahead of Newtown and into 11th thanks to their victory on the road, storming into a 3-0 lead at half time against Plymstock United. A 1-1 draw in the second 45 saw Budleigh through for a sixth win of the season whilst Plymstock have now 11 of their 19 outings to date.
Elsewhere, in mid-table, Thorverton and Topsham Town hosted Beer Albion and Appledore respectively.
After a narrow first half, Thorverton conceded three goals after the break to lose 5-2. It was the home team who prevailed in the other match, Lee Radford and James Skinner netting for Topsham Town in their win on home turf.
Finally, to the Sportslighting Premier Cup, where University of Exeter showed why they’re in the DFL title race, dispatching Elmore by six goals to nil.
Bere Alston will visit the Uni of Exeter in a tough game on January 11.