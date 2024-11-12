DARTMOUTH AFC and Bere Alston United went toe-to-toe on Saturday, November 9 in a battle between the South Hams Gazette and Tavistock Times.
The pair met in the Devon Football League at Longcross and it was the home side, Dartmouth, who came out on top.
Bradley Butterfield scored the only goal of the game from the bench, with Bere Alston holding firm for the majority of the afternoon until a late red card and an even later winner decided the fixture.
This is a seventh victory of the campaign for Robbie Bowker’s Dartmouth who sit sixth as a result, whilst Bere Alston are handed an eighth loss from 12 games in a hugely disappointing start to 2024/25.
Bere Alston will travel to Appledore on Saturday, 16 as third place host 15th, making for a stiff test for the former.
Dartmouth meanwhile travel to North Molton, who are 14th placed with a record of 2-2-8.