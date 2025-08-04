OFFICIALS at Plymouth Argyle have condemned a section of the club’s supporters that took to social media in the wake of Saturday’s home defeat to Barnsley to abuse summer signing Brendan Wiredu.
In a statement, they wrote: “Following Saturday’s game against Barnsley, midfielder Brendan Wiredu received a torrent of abuse from Argyle fans both publicly and privately that him to deactivate his social media accounts.
“This behaviour is not acceptable to any player, staff member or supporter and does not embody the One Argyle ethos we live by every day throughout the football club.
“Brendan spoke openly ahead of his debut about his excitement to play in front of the Green Army for the first time and moving forward we hope Argyle fans show him the incredible support he deserves as he is an integral part of our squad.
“Everyone at the club is fully supporting Brendan during this time and we want to remind supporters that the standards we set online are equally important inside Home Park.
“We will be making no further comment.”
The 25-year-old was one of ten summer signings made by the Pilgrims and joined the club from League Two outfit Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.
The London-born ace came through the academy of Charlton Athletic, and had loan spells with Bromley and Colchester United, before departing The Valley in February 2021, bound for Colchester on a permanent basis.
Two seasons of playing regularly in Essex caught the eye of Fleetwood, who paid six figures to tempt Brendan out of the South East for the first time. He has played regularly over three seasons on the Fylde coast, the first two in League One, and is now set for his next challenge with Argyle.
