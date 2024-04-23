On 27 minutes, Blake broke down the right and his cross was deflected across the Ivybridge goal, where the ball was picked up by Luke Mortimore and fired home low into the corner. Twenty-five minutes into the second half, Jamal Bokhammas, who had performed well, had to leave the field with a knee injury to be replaced by Ollie Cleave. Cleave was injured after a further five minutes and Payne came on to replace him. Argyle tried to hold out and when the Ivybridge centre-forward was dismissed for a second yellow card, things looked promising, but 10-man Ivybridge rescued a 1-1 draw with an unstoppable 30-yard drive from Sean Thomson.