OKEHAMPTON Argyle had three tough away matches last week.
On Tuesday they travelled to Newton Abbot Spurs. Argyle fell behind early to a Callum Noyce goal but reacted well and, on 25 minutes, Josh Coles played a great ball for Dan Koita to run onto and lift his shot over the Spurs ‘keeper. Five minutes later, Josh Coles got onto the end of a ball from Jake Rowe and finished into the corner. With eight minutes left, a quick counter-attack saw substitute Brad Ausden lift the ball over the ‘keeper to earn a 3-1 win.
An even tougher match awaited them on Thursday evening as they travelled to meet league champions Ivybridge Town. With ‘keeper Mike Searle out for the game, Okehampton were pleased to see Aaron Dearing return. Argyle had to include a number of their younger players for their first full outings at this level. Connor Mills, who normally plays for South Zeal, came into midfield for Jake Rowe and Billy Blake came in on the wing for Charlie Harrod. On the bench, Argyle had Luke Reynolds who has been out with a long-term injury and two young reserve team players, Cieran Payne and Olly Cleave.
On 27 minutes, Blake broke down the right and his cross was deflected across the Ivybridge goal, where the ball was picked up by Luke Mortimore and fired home low into the corner. Twenty-five minutes into the second half, Jamal Bokhammas, who had performed well, had to leave the field with a knee injury to be replaced by Ollie Cleave. Cleave was injured after a further five minutes and Payne came on to replace him. Argyle tried to hold out and when the Ivybridge centre-forward was dismissed for a second yellow card, things looked promising, but 10-man Ivybridge rescued a 1-1 draw with an unstoppable 30-yard drive from Sean Thomson.
Argyle had to field an even more rearranged side for their game at Bishops Lydeard on Saturday. Second-team ‘keeper James Williams played in goal and, with Jake Rowe still away, Connor Mills continued in midfield. The match was no classic but the Okes made sure of the points with a 2-0 victory.
On 44 minutes, Josh Robbins carried the ball down the left, beat two defenders, and played it in for Brad Ausden to scoop past the ‘keeper. Eight minutes after half-time, Brad Ausden picked up a poor clearance by the home ‘keeper and played a good ball forward into the box where Connor Mills did well to latch on and fire home a well taken goal.
Next Saturday, Argyle are at home to Ivybridge Town with a 3pm kick-off and, the following Tuesday, they are at home to Cullompton Rangers with a 7.30pm start.