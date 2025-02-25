A FEW fixtures fell foul of the weather once again in the Devon Football League, including Bere Alston’s United home clash with league leaders Alphington.
North Molton Sports Club vs Budleigh Salterton and Plymstock United vs Thorverton were also postponed but there were still five games to survive.
These included a goalless draw between Elmore and Plymouth Marjon as well as 1-0 victories for both Ottery St Mary and University of Exeter.
It seems as if all of the goals came in one place with the three scored by Newtown FC not being enough for a home result as they were beaten 5-3 by visitors Topsham Town.
The fifth and final game was a 1-1 draw between high-flying pair Beer Albion and Dartmouth AFC, the two goals coming within the first 15 minutes.
Up next for Bere Alston, weather permitting of course, is a trip to Topsham in the League Cup on Saturday, March 1.