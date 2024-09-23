SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE
Okehampton Argyle 3 Cullompton Rangers 1
OKEHAMPTON took away league leaders Cullompton’s 100% record with this superb win at Simmons Park despite having four key players missing on Wednesday 18, writes Charlie Bond.
This was a great game and both sides played some attractive passing football. Okehampton had to rearrange their formation and went with only Josh Coles and Dan Koita up front and a four-man midfield of Alex Gray, Luke Hearsey, Adam Bilcock and Billy Tucker, which worked very well indeed.
Argyle took the lead after only five minutes when Billy Tucker’s long throw-in was back-headed by Steve Goss over the visiting keeper.
Both sides put together some good attacking moves as the game continued but it was Okehampton who exerted the greater pressure. Argyle extended their lead on 35 minutes with a brilliant cross-field move.
Billy Tucker played the ball inside from the right touchline to Jamie Hearsey who turned and produced a fantastic long ball out to Josh Coles wide on the left. Coles cut inside his marker and fired home a great shot into the far corner of the net.
Cullompton showed their class by reacting immediately and a minute later Aiden Horne fired home from close range to make the score 2-1.
Argyle responded strongly themselves though and put pressure on the Cullompton defence and on 43 minutes, won a corner out on the left. Billy Tucker’s perfect inswinger was headed home by Dan Koita to restore Okey’s two-goal lead.
The second half saw Okehampton concentrate on defending their lead and they put in a very hard working 45 minutes to ensure this was so. The defence with debutant Luke Turner and Steve Goss in the centre looked very solid and the visitors were only able to make a few chances.
Okey keeper Jack Arthur made several good, punched clearances when Cullompton fired in some good crosses and corners but generally, the home goal did not look threatened.
Argyle took the opportunity to give all five of their substitutes a runout and Owen Pickard made some good runs at the visitors’ defence.
Jamal Bokhammas looked solid at right back when he came on to rest Sam Lynam and Max Peach, Craig Penberthy and Ciaran Payne all slotted in well. It is difficult to pick a man of the match but for this reporter, the stand-out players for Okehampton were Steve Goss, Jamie Hearsey and Billy Tucker.
Days later, on Saturday 21, Argyle advanced to the next stage of the FA Vase, dispatching Millbrook AFC of the SWPL West Division 4-0 at home.
Next up is a trip to Middlezoy Rovers as they return to league action, kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, September 28.