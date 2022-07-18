Football legend kicks off vets game

A LOCAL legend was on hand to get a football-filled afternoon at Tavistock AFC started on Saturday.

Mike Trebilcock, ex-Tavi youngster and hero of the 1966 FA Cup final, kicked off a match between the Lambs’ Veterans and Plymouth Argyle Veterans in front of a crowd of nearly 500.

The 77-year-old played for Tavistock before moving to Plymouth Argyle in 1962. After 71 appearances at Home Park he would move to Everton, where his two final goals would win the FA Cup for the Toffees in ’66.

After that he featured for Portsmouth, Torquay United, Yeovil Town and Weymouth. These days, Trebilcock can often be found watching games and helping out at Langsford Park throughout the season.

A Tavistock club spokesman said: ‘Mike is a bit of a hero and he does a lot of work around the club, so we though it would be nice to invite him to kick the game off.