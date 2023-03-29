Away to Exmouth Town over the years has not been a happy hunting ground for the Lambs and so the hoodoo continues with this single goal defeat, writes Eric Pinch.
It brings the play-off positions even closer as the chasing pack close in on the Lambs final play-off place.
It required another juggle of the squad with injuries to Iestyn Harris and Adam McPherson, Taylor Scarff returned to central defence from injury.
The Lambs started the better with Ed Harrison going close and from a series of corners and free kicks Scarff headed wide from a corner on eight minutes.
Shipton and Denny linked up to create the Town’s first chance as the latter picked out the onrushing Riddell to fire just over and it would be the host to open the scoring on 16 minutes.
Steer’s low cross was dummied by Ace High in the area and Harrison in an attempt to steer it wide of the goal could only turn it past keeper Josh Oak for the cruellest of openers.
The home side looked the more likely to add to their score as High found Steer to cut inside and let fly only to see his effort diverted over the bar by High. Steer continued to cause problems for the Lambs defence as a jinking run saw his effort deflected wide.
A good chance for the Lambs arrived on 30 minutes when Joe O’Connor’s long range effort was fumbled by ‘keeper Wright into the path of Liam Prynn whose shot was met by Gardner forcing the effort over the keeper to be then headed clear off the line by Casey.
The home side then had the opportunity to double their lead as Harrison was adjudged to have brought down Denny in the area for what looked like a dubious decision.
It was Oak who then kept the Lambs in contention saving captain Rowe’s spot-kick as they went in at half time with just one goal in it.
Ten minutes into the second half Exmouth had the chance to increase their lead again, Richards’s lobbed pass onto High saw him flick the ball on and Riddell’s header came back off the upright.
The Lambs continued for the remainder of the half to get back on level terms but came up against a determined and resolute defence. O’Connor’s effort went wide on 70 minutes.
It was not until the stroke of full-time when their best chance came, Tallon Burns drilled low shot just evaded Josh Grant as Oscar Massey picked up the loose ball to cross in again low but Wright was able to gather.
The home side had gone nine games without a victory with the Lambs arriving with some impressive results in recent games but it is one of the fixtures that does not favour the lambs and so it proved to be.
The Lambs will have played league leaders AFC Totton last night, followed by an equally tough Easter period.
This Saturday, April 8, they face Evesham away, quickly followed by Willand Rovers, at home on Monday 10.