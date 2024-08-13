THRUXTON Race Circuit was the latest destination for Finley Arscott and his team.
Combined free practice took place on the Friday and it was definitely the most fun he’s had all year with the bike being sideways most of the time, as per Finley’s Facebook page.
Going into qualifying on Saturday and he took nearly a second off of his time from the day prior. Sitting only 0.5 seconds off of 10th, he was confident he could push for more.
A terrible start in Race One saw Finley drop down to P19 but he got his head down and worked his way back to P14.
Race Two brought a much better start and Finley writes that, “It was pretty cool to battle with championship leader Davey Todd and I learned a lot off of following him.”
His pace the second time around was more than seven seconds quicker over the course of the race and he ended up P10.
Thanks as always go to Joe Richardson, the team at JR Performance Racing and for everyone else’s support.