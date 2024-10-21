Seven BATs (Bere Alston Trekkers) found themselves in the Garden of Eden or more precisely the Eden Project to take on the Eden Half Marathon.
An early start saw the septet head across the border into Cornwall and onto one of the most popular tourist destinations in Britain.
The Eden Half Marathon is a tough undulating course that starts and finishes with the unmistakable backdrop of the biomes set in the former disused China clay pit.
The course exits the site and runners face a tough climb in the opening mile before passing through wooded terrain and into the Luxulyan Valley, reaching the village of Luxulyan at the head of the valley.
Runners then head through more open countryside heading to Roseney Mill and Tredinnick Barn around the halfway point of the course.
Further open countryside awaits as runners pass through the village of Bowling Green before heading past reminders of the industrial heritage with the spoil heaps and disused quarry site of Troskilling China Clay Works.
A final climb leads runners onto the final run home downhill all the way to the finish line in the shadow of the biomes.
The rain that fell and the very muddy conditions underfoot in places couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of the Trekkers as they raced to the finish line to collect their race medal and hard-earned free pasty and beer upon completion.
Murray Turner was first Trekker home in 1:57:41 followed by Keith Willcocks in 2:17:20. Quintin Harte-Latrimouille was home in 2:20:42, Lisa Nickel in 2:40:02, Steve Davis in 2:40:52 and Samantha Harte-Latrimouille crossed the line together with Melanie Greaves in 2:41:28.