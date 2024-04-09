Taverners completed their Third Division campaign with a comprehensive 10-0 victory over Dawlish Renegades, which gives them a 10-point advantage at the top of the table over their close rivals, Torre Vikings, who still have one match to play. The Taverners – Martin Dilkes, Geoff Read and Colin Harrop – did not let up on their quest to take the title and achieved the whitewash victory, dropping just two games.