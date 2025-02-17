AT THE Hatherleigh Shooting Club February meeting, club members competed in a high gun shoot for the Duke of York Cup.
The Duke of York Shooting Cup is an annual competition for high gun, which is the highest score achieved from 50 clays. It is named after the local pub, the Duke of York Iddesleigh, which was chosen as it was the local pub of former President Barry Downton, who passed away in 2021.
Oliver Fay came out on top, scoring 42 whilst hot on his heels were both John Board and Paul Lewis, scoring 41 apiece in a close second.
A special congratulations must go to Martin Searle who, at just 13 years old, achieved a score of 19 at his first shoot. He came along with his father who has been a member of the club for several years.
Pictured is winner Oliver, receiving the cup from the Duke of York landlord Ben Curtis, outside the Duke of York pub in Iddesleigh that the cup is named after.