Dream start to new season for Tavistock
SQUASH
Playing in the Plymouth Company’s League Premier division, the first team, made up of Owen London, Tim Smith, Clive Marais, Will Westlake, and Steve Mooney, won their first match 4-1 against a very strong Applied Squash team from Plymouth – the only loss coming at number three where Clive Marais found himself up against a very strong player.
Their second match was against The Life Centre first team, where the Tavistock side was too strong, claiming the maximum 20 points.
The only match that was close was at number four where Will Westlake found himself up against a very unorthodox player, but Will proved too strong and eventually won, three games to one.
Squash in Tavistock goes from strength to strength with their third win out of three in the Plymouth Companies Squash Premier League.
Tavistock first team played their third fixture against Plymouth University’s first Team and were comfortable winners.
The Tavistock team, comprised of Owen London, Tim Smith, Clive Marais, Steve Tripp, and Will Westlake, all won their matches 3-0, resulting in a maximum 20 points towards their league campaign.
