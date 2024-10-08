WEEK one of the Lydford Darts League 2024/25 season has been and gone with two fixtures going ahead.
Bratton vs Fox A was unfortunately postponed whilst there was no schedule action for Fox B.
The other four teams more than made up for this though, with The Tossers taking on The White Hart and The Copper Penny taking on The Blacksmith Arms.
Tossers won 6-4 against The White Hart which puts them in second and third in the standings respectively, as points are awarded on the amount you score rather than on winning and losing.
Copper Penny lead the way after the opening games thanks to a 7-3 win over The Blacksmith Arms, giving the former a one-point lead ahead of The Tossers whilst the latter are in fourth, one point behind The White Hart.