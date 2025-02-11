THE latest round of fixtures in the Lydford Darts League has seen the top two switch places in the standings.
Bratton Clovelly previously led but a 6-4 defeat to Fox B drops them to second place and the latter, who are the new leaders, have two games in hand on their side as well.
Phil Evans starred in this Fox B success, boasting the highest checkout with an impressive 100 notched.
Meanwhile, third-place Copper Penny were also in action and they won by the same score, overcoming White Hart 6-4. Copper Penny are nine points behind second-placed Bratton and a win in their game in hand could cut that gap even further.
This defeat for White Hart sees them remain in sixth with a record of two wins and five defeats, only ahead of rock-bottom Tossers on points with the pair sharing this underwhelming track record to date.