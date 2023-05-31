However a further eight athletes across the training groups within the club took part, emphasising that running and racing is not just for the elites. Personal-best times were broken throughout the results. Those other runners also completing the course in fine form were Michael Greenacre (39:29), Jenny Bryant (48:25, 1st F55), Samuel Sharland (51:22), Mandy Warnett (58:40, second F60), Thelma Turner (1:06:30, 4th F65), Jean Phillips (1:07:31), Ann Ruddock (1:07:33, 4th F60) and Darren Fisher (1:11:35). Congratulations to all.