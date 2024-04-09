SIXTY-FIVE intrepid cyclists from the Mid Devon Cycling Club were up bright and early to take the coach to Looe.
With their bikes in accompanying vans the roads were quiet and they were ready to leave Looe on either a 61- or 73-mile route back to Kingsteignton well before 9am. Those who chose the longer route eventually decided that the wind over the high moor from Yelverton to Moretonhampstead was perhaps not the wisest choice.
The Cornish coast to Torpoint is spectacular on a fine day but had a much different sense of beauty with the moody weather. Apart from two punctures, there were no mishaps and all arrived in Plymouth to glorious sunshine ready for a coffee stop on the Barbican.
It was then through Saltram on the cycle path and the route of the old A38 to South Brent, more coffee, then back home.