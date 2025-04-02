The talented female footballers from Mount Kelly College in Tavistock are celebrating winning a major independent schools trophy for the second year running.
A school spokesperson for the independent school said: “Congratulations to our Performance Football Girls for winning the ISDA U18 Girls’ Cup Final this week for the second consecutive year.
“It was a nail-biting match against St Joseph’s which ended 1-1 and was finally decided on penalties. We are so proud and happy for the team!”
The team earned their place in the ISFA Super Cup Final after beating Surbiton High 1-0 in a tight semi-final in Surrey. Chloe Kind scored the only goal. They had already beat Bristol Girls School, Headington and Bradford College before their semi-final brush with Surbiton High.
The final took place at Slough Town FC against St Joseph’s of Ipswich.
“Lily Hilton from Horrabridge gave us an early lead with a tremendous header from a Georgie Knott corner. However, within five minutes St. Joseph's equalised when our usually strong defensive unit switched off,” added the spokesperson.
“The score remained 1-1 in a tense battle and thus went to extra time and then penalties. We won 3-1 due to outstanding penalties and brilliant saves from our goalkeeper Liv Giles, who is coached by local Tavistock legend Andy Meeds.”
Judith Kitson is head coach and Tommy Wheeldon is director of girls football at Mount Kelly.
Judith said: “It’s been a tough journey getting to the final, losing players along the way but the squad showed great resilience and stuck together to record back to back national championships, retaining the trophy they won in 2024 “
Mount Kelly's captain Erin O’Shea commented: “The girls were brilliant in the final, with everyone of them including the substitutes playing their part. We have a great group of girls that have become a football family “