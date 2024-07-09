PLYMOUTH 2nd XI showed they are serious about moving off the bottom of the C West table with a crushing 105-run win over Yelverton.
Ben Stein and Jake Smith with matching scores of 41 were Plymouth’s principal batsmen in their total of 240 all out. Both were outdone by the 48 extras Yelverton gave away… 40 of them in wides.
Alex Hill (23) and Sam White with a brisk 32 topped up the total.
Wickets fell two by two to Sam Crompton, Alistair Horler, Ben Grove and Mike Lemmings.
Smith picked up a couple of early wickets as Yelverton wobbled to 29 for three.
Grove (30) was next out on 75 and wickets fell regularly from then on as Yelverton bowed out for 113.
Zak Saleem (3-15) got into Yelverton’s middle order. Ben Stein followed suit and Azir Rahmanzai (2-1) took care of the tail.