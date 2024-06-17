YELVERTON followed up last week’s one-run win against Cornwood with a more emphatic victory, this time over Ashburton.
They may have lost the toss but Yelverton still smashed 16 from the first over.
Proceedings ebbed and flowed at Langton Park- Ashburton took an early wicket and then pegged Yelverton back with some tight bowling, particularly from George Yabsley who conceded only 13 runs off his 7 overs.
The storm was weathered by captain David Ackford (53) and Yelverton’s youngest player Joe Trimmer (26), as they reached 90-2, before a competitive knock from the lower order pushed them on to 200 from an allotted 37 overs.
Ashburton required over five runs an over to win and their steady progress early on was wiped out by losing three wickets in two overs.
Yabsley (27) top-scored for Ashburton, who were 148 all out after 34 overs whilst Ben Pearson, Deep Gahlawat, Mike Lemmings and Trimmer all contributed two wickets for the victors, who now move up to seventh.