YELVERTON’S relegation fears in the C Division West worsened following a five-wicket defeat at Ashburton.
Yelverton’s were bowled out for 92 in the 27th over, which Ashburton polished off in one over more.
With two games to go – and 40 points to play for – Yelverton are 30 points adrift at the bottom of the table. Anything other than a win at Kingsbridge this Saturday will mean it’s curtains for the Langton Park side.
Dave Ackford (47no) and Rob Grove (21) had the only worthwhile scores for Yelverton. No one else made more than six!
Opener Ackford batted from start to finish while wickets tumbled at the opposite end.
The bowling damage was done to the top of the order by Charlie Towers (2-26). Matt Churchill (2-6) got into the middle order and Matt Coon (3-21) had a go at what was left.
Steve Edmonds, who opened for Ashburton, got the chase going with a steady 26.
Toby Julian (2-29) slowed things briefly, but George Yabsley’s 29 not out concluded proceedings.
Dropping down a division and Hatherleigh 2nd XI are still hovering just above the D West drop spots following a four-wicket defeat by Plymouth CS&R.
Hatherleigh are 13 points above Barton 2nd XI in the second relegation place with two games left to stay there.
Hatherleigh were looking to kick on at 92 for four – Kirt Forgham on the way to a top score of 42 – but crumbled badly to 122 for nine. Last pair Charlie Bingham (12) and Carl Downes got the total up to 145.
Dan Winsor (3-29) edged out Muhammad Ali (3-31) in Civil’s bowling stats. Jonny Keiller and Paul Butson had two wickets each.
Civil won at a canter on the back of a rapid 71 scored off 40 balls by Malik Wasim. He was dismissed 13th over with the score on 104 for two. Alan Smith (27) and Nuruz Zamal (17no) tied up the loose ends.
Luke Westacott (2-42) was the pick of the Hatherleigh bowlers.
PCSR on the other hand are at the heart of a tense title battle. They are on 231 points and are just ahead of Ipplepen (224) and Babbacombe (222), whilst first-placed Plymstock and second-placed Kenn are in touching distance on 237 and 236 points respectively.
There is still scope for plenty to change at the D Division West summit and the same can be said at the other end with Hatherleigh potentially looking over their shoulder nervously.