HATHERLEIGH Cricket Club’s women’s first XI continued their winning streak with a very tense game against Plympton.
Batting first they lost an early wicket, but an excellent 91-run partnership between Chloe Dennis and Eloise (47) really set them up well. A flurry of wickets towards the end, saw the women end their innings with 147.
In the field, Hester and Eloise started well, getting early wickets, but a 83-run partnership looked like Plympton had the game, thanks to an impressive 67 off 66 balls for Immy Beasley.
However, Chloe Dennis had other ideas! Bowling 6 overs for 13 runs and four wickets took the game away from Plympton. They just couldn’t find the remaining 23 runs needed and with a spectacular caught and bowled out from Amalie, the game was concluded.
Next up, the team travel to Plymouth.
The women’s softball team meanwhile, rounded up their league fixtures with two very close games in the form of a 3-run defeat to Braunton and a 4-run win against unbeaten Holsworthy. Some fantastic bowling from the team, especially Erin and Hazel, who kept the runs short and wickets coming!
On Monday the U17 girls travelled to Whimple. Batting first they scored 110. Great work from Ella who carried her bat to the end and some runs for Erin (20) and Amalie too.
Jess Dennis also shone with the ball, taking four wickets for 15 runs off of three overs- well done to all of their teams for the effort!