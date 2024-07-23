LAST weekend, a few cricket fixtures fell foul of the weather, particularly in South Devon, but it was even worse this time around.
The rain poured with some venom on Saturday to the point that not a single match was completed in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League, from the Premier Division summit all the way down to H Division West.
Six points were handed out, by default, to all but two teams, these being Whimple and Ottery St. Mary 2nd XI in the D Division East.
Being scheduled for a Sunday outing worked wonders for this pair and it was Whimple to earn the only win of the whole weekend.
Their total of 198-8 proved plenty as Ottery were all out on 94, less than half of the required tally.
L Phillips and F Campbell top-scored for the victors on 60 and 59 respectively whereas all the other sides have to wait another seven days before they can return to the field.