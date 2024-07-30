TORQUAY & Kingskerswell 2nd XI demonstrated their E Division West promotion credentials on the way to a resounding 165-run win over Whitchurch.
The Seasiders accelerated in the final 10 overs to reach 243 for three with opener Tom Lillywhite completing a century with one ball to spare.
Lillywhite, on 91 at the start of the final over, scampered four twos to get within a run then flicked Nathan Prout for a single to reach three figures. Mike Pugh –breathing hard by then – was 24 not out at the other end.
Lillywhite was involved in stands of 47 with Ollie McManus (35), 100 with Fiaz Ebrahim (64) and 85 with Pugh.
Three Whitchurch bowlers claimed a wicket each. Pete Williams, Darren Sambells and Marc Kerswill all operated below five-an-over.
Whitchurch were all out for 78 in reply with Ben Hodge (24) the only batter to survive and score runs. Tom Sherrell made nine from 42 balls. No one else made more than six.
It all went wrong after Sherrell was the fourth man out to Atharva Jadhav. Seven wickets tumbled for 21 runs as Jadhav (4-17) and Abu Baker (3-7) mopped up.
Victory leaves Torquay & Kingskerswell second in the table. They have a 10-point advantage over third-placed Bridestowe, who have played one more game. Whitchurch remain fourth.
Richard Potts, the Whitchurch captain, doubts T&K will be on the same fixture list next season.
“We wish Torquay & Kingskerswell well in D Division West next season,” said Potts.
Reflecting on the game, Potts said: “I felt we bowled well to restrict them to 240 – and credit to Tom Lillywhite for a dogged 100.
“Torquay’s bowling was on point from the start, which allowed us no momentum, and they deserved the win.”
Elsewhere, Bridestowe 2nd XI did not hang about on the way to a six-wicket win over bottom side Plympton 2nd XI.
Plympton were all out for 122 in the 31st of their 45 overs, which Bridestowe needed less than 21 overs to knock off.
Defeat leaves Plympton rock bottom in the E Division and 20 points away from safety with five games left to do something about it.
Skipper Keith Willcock (17) top-scored for Plympton against Bridestowe. Harry Jones and Sai Yerradla made 15 each and Luke Oxenham (13) and Matt Draper (12) chipped in.
Callum Mallett (9-3-11-4) booked Bridestowe’s stand-out bowling figures. Pat Ewen and Sree Sunandan took two wickets each.
An early bowling burst from Draper (2-36) and Jones (1-24) had Bridestowe a nervous 26 for three. Brandon Horn clubbed six fours and the same number of sixes on the way to an unbeaten 68 that wrapped up victory with the minimum of fuss.