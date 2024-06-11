WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 1st XI suffered a heavy defeat against Lewdown 1st XI in the Devon League Division E West, Keith Maynard’s 7-14 off of 7.3 ensuring an early finish.
Opting to bat first had seemed the right decision when the scoreboard showed 32-1.
Hall (22) had found some rhythm, clipping the ball nicely off his toes. When he went, bowled by a beautiful delivery, the wheels well and truly came off. The next four batsmen failed to muster a run between them.
At 33-6, the anxiety in the pavilion was palpable. A late unconventional flurry from Kenny Mackenzie was unable to prevent Whitchurch heading to the dressing room- 59 all out.
Lewdown made a short shrift of the chase. Jordan (32*) and Mortimore (21*) knocked off the runs in 8.2 overs. Lewdown picked up 20 points and Whitchurch just 1 whilst Lewdown jump to 4th in the table and Whitchurch slip into the relegation zone.
Moving on to the Devon League Division G West and Whitchurch’s 2nd XI were in action against Ivybridge 3rd XI.
This match was all about a clash of cricketing cultures; the hare and the tortoise you might say.
Whitchurch lost the toss and were invited to bat first. Key (2-8) and Jones bowled tight, aggressive lines and let a pitch offering variable bounce do the work.
Whitchurch could not get free and after 10 overs were 5 for 2- eventually, Mckenzie and Tamblin (19) saw off the openers and then began to play some shots. The 50 was brought up in the 30th over, Mckenzie still plodding away with cameos from the other end.
After 109 balls, Mckenzie was finally bowled by Statton (2-30) for 43. A late flurry from Webber (24no) saw Whitchurch post 130 for 9.
Ivybridge were confident of knocking off the modest target in short term and made a quick start getting to 30 for 1. Two caught and bowled from Webber seemed to be consolation wickets for Whitchurch, as Wilmot and Key settled Ivybridge’s nerves.
However, after the drinks break, the wheels came off and a collapse ensued. Whitchurch’s fielding was exemplary: Webber with four catches, Roberts and Tamblin two each and one from Hawkins, who having over-run it, waved a paw in hope and held on. Webber (5-26), Fynn Hall (2-6) and Russell (2-11) reduced an Ivybridge batting line used to pace to rubble with slow bowling of the highest order.
Ivybridge were all out for 80 and lost by 51, Whitchurch now sitting third in a very competitive division as a result, where 10 points cover the top seven teams.
Next up, the first team will visit Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI and the seconds will host Plymouth CS & Roborough 2nd XI.