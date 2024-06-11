However, after the drinks break, the wheels came off and a collapse ensued. Whitchurch’s fielding was exemplary: Webber with four catches, Roberts and Tamblin two each and one from Hawkins, who having over-run it, waved a paw in hope and held on. Webber (5-26), Fynn Hall (2-6) and Russell (2-11) reduced an Ivybridge batting line used to pace to rubble with slow bowling of the highest order.