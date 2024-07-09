WHITCHURCH bounced back from their drubbing by Chagford with a comfortable six-wicket win over Paignton 3rd XI.
Paignton were all out for 122 with eight ball to go – and they only got that many thanks to Sophie Kirkup at number nine making a top score of 25. Stuart Kirkup was next best on 24. Will Milton (18no) was the only other batter in double figures.
Paignton never really recovered from a meeting between their middle order and Berren Boyce-Rogers, whose four-wicket haul accounted for most of them. Darren Sambells (2-33) was the back-up.
Marc Kerswill had remarkable bowling figures of one wicket for four runs from nine overs – seven of them maidens. That’s a lot of dots!
Whitchurch kipper Richard Potts (20) made early inroads into the deficit. Ben Hodge (50) and Tom Sherrell (35no) took the chase within eight runs of victory.