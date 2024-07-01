THIS week, both Whitchurch teams faced promotion-chasing opponents and came off second best.
Whitchurch 2nd XI hosted Ashburton, one of three teams after the 2nd promotion slot.
Put into bat, Ashburton set out their stall with a century opening stand between Pascoe (47) and Ashton West, who carried his bat for an unbeaten 79. Third-change bowler Fynn Hall (1-41) finally snared Pascoe, neatly caught in the covers by Tamblin.
While Ashburton didn’t get completely on the top of the bowling the runs kept piling up. Partridge (31) dominated a 57-run partnership that took them to 193. The usual flurry at the end helped Ashburton post 214.
From 9-1 to 9-4 was quite the collapse for Whitchurch and then it was a case of damage limitation.
Tamblin (31) and Roberts (42*) proved to be the only solid resistance that Whitchurch offered as they limped to 119 all out. Next up is a trip to Yelverton.
Meanwhile, League leaders Chagford hosted Whitchurch 1st XI.
Opting to bat first, Whitchurch were soon in trouble with 2 wickets down and only 1 run on the board.
At 23-2 it looked as though Hall (14) and Hodge were repairing the damage, but losing five wickets without scoring a single run put an end to that resurgence. Griffiths (3-14) and Lipo (3-17) ripped through Whitchurch.
Defiance pushed the visitors along to 57 all out, a total that Chagford reached within 11 overs for no loss.
A mid-table clash with Paignton awaits the Whitchurch firsts now.