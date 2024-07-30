TAVISTOCK missed the chance to clamber clear of the A Division relegation zone when they were five-wicket losers in the basement battle with table-proppers Abbotskerswell.
A win at Abbotskerswell could have put more than 20 points between Tavistock and second-bottom Plymstock, who were horribly thrashed by leaders North Devon.
Instead, Tavistock (129pts) are just six points ahead of Plymstock (123) with five games left to ensure they don’t get caught.
Abbotskerswell (108pts) still have plenty to do to save themselves but are now showing signs of life and fight.
Charlie Barriball, the Tavistock captain, is not about panic just yet.
“Luckily for us Abbotskerswell are still quite a long way adrift,” said Barriball. “We need to sort ourselves out and get a few wins between now and the end of the season.”
No one made more than opener Ian Gray (32) for Tavistock in an all-out total of 132. Losing wickets in batches – two on 28, two more between 88 and 90 – did not help the cause.
Next best behind Gray with the bat were veteran Steve Luffman (21) and Sean Cleave (16).
Liam Hurse (3-28) reduced Tavistock to 28 for three on his own. Par Singh (2-30), Toby Hard (2-26) and Inder Singh (2-5) ensured there was no pairing worth more than 33 in the innings.
Abbots started cautiously – Charlie Barriball (2-39) and James McGahey had them a hesitant 34 for three – but that was largely as good as it got for Tavistock.
Tom Heath settled in for a patient 50 not out from 98 balls that kept the chase on an even keel. James Tyler (20 off 48) did likewise until he was fourth out on 68.
Niall McCarthy and Jamie Lock were the supporting acts that helped Heath take Abbots to only their second league win of the season.
Meanwhile, Tavistock 2nd XI ended an eight-game wait for a win in the E Division East with a six-wicket victory over Teignmouth & Shaldon.
Bonus points have kept Tavistock away from the relegation places until now and safely in mid-table despite their wretched run.
Teignmouth struggled for runs from the word go against Dylan Rundle (2-20), Jack Bellamy (1-18) and Marc Lewis (2-13). Chris Partridge (18) was the only batter to make much headway.
The lower order crumbled to 88 all out as Ryan Burke (3-26) and Jon Procter (2-8) winkled them out. Extras (19) outscored any individual batsman in a tally of 88 all out.
Tavistock’s pursuit was held together by Lewis, who went on at two for one in the second over and was still there on 51 not out at the end.
Ben Russell (14) and Andy Gauler (11no) chipped into the chase.
Ross Abraham (2-36) and Kelli Ashington (2-17) were T&S’s wicket-taking bowlers.