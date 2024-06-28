ANOTHER weekend of cricket action is upon us and the weather is expected to be equally as positive in the main.

Kicking things off in the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League and Bovey Tracey 1st XI will be hoping to finally snap their unwanted losing record.

11 May is the date of Bovey’s most recent victory, coming by seven wickets over Plympton, and they have been beaten in six league outings since then.

Paignton could be the perfect opponent for these fortunes to change as they are just one place and one win ahead of Bovey Tracey.

At the same level, Cornwood 1st XI are faring much better and they have a third vs fourth-placed clash to look forward to.

The Wood swept Paignton aside last weekend by a whopping 82 runs and how they would love a similar outcome when they travel to Exmouth.

Devon Cricket League Premier Division. Bovey Tracey versus Sidmouth, Bovey's Musa Twala
File, image of- Devon Cricket League Premier Division. Bovey Tracey versus Sidmouth. Jubilation for Sidmouth as another Bovey wicket bites the dust - in this case Ed Foreman's (Steve Pope/MDA)

There are three Tavistock-based teams in Division A, in the form of Bridestowe, Hatherleigh and Tavistock.

Fifth-placed Bridestowe face an away clash with Plymstock whilst the struggling Tavi cross paths with promotion hopefuls Plymouth.

Hatherleigh aren’t having the best of seasons but they are still in a much better position than Abbotskerswell, who currently bring up the rear- these two will go toe-to-toe tomorrow.

Lastly in Division A, we have Torquay and Kingskerswell who are involved in a tight battle for second place currently. Mid-table Kilmington await them.

Devon Cricket LeagueA Division. Abbotskerswell versus Bridestowe. Bridestowe bowler Etahn Guest and 'keeper Patrick Ewen are vocal in their appeal for lbw - but Abbotskerwell batsman James Tyler is safe for now
(Steve Pope/MDA)

Bovey Tracey 2nd XI’s derby day with Chudleigh 1st XI is perhaps the pick of the bunch in Division B this weekend.

The latter have lost seven of their eight league games to date with the other being cancelled and so if they are to steer towards a great escape, then Chudleigh need to start winning straight away.

A mere three points separates four teams in the middle of the pack, a group which includes Bovey and Ipplepen, so there is potential for a lot of movements.

Talking of Ipplepen and in a battle between the Mid-Devon Advertiser and the South Hams Gazette, they will host Stoke Gabriel.

Stoke are the closest challengers to Barton’s dominance at the B summit so it won’t be easy for the Pens’, who lost by a seismic 93 runs to Bideford last time out.

Devon Cricket League D Division West. Ipplepen 2nd XI versus Dartington and Totnes 1st X!. Pen's Hugo Denman
Pen's Hugo Denman (Steve Pope/MDA)

The second of three MDA vs SHG derbies sees South Devon CC’s 1st XI visit third-place Cornwood 2nd XI in C Division West.

Both teams were actually beaten last weekend and so the stakes are high when it comes to bouncing back.

Ashburton will face Plymouth 2s, Yelverton will visit Sandford 2s and there is local pride on the line between Kingsbridge and Ivybridge also.

So what the other fixtures featuring local clubs?

D Division West:

Ivybridge 2nd XI vs Barton 2nd XI

Dartington and Totnes 1st XI vs PCSR 1st XI

Abbotskerswell 2nd XI vs Ipplepen 2nd XI

Kenn 1st XI vs Hatherleigh 2nd XI

E Division West:

Paignton 3rd XI vs Teignmouth and Shaldon 2nd XI

Chagford 1st XI vs Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI

Plympton 2nd XI vs Lewdown 1st XI

Tavistock 2nd XI vs Torquay and Kingskerswell 2nd XI

F Division West:

Chudleigh 2nd XI vs Brixham 2nd XI

Cornwood 3rd XI vs South Brent 1st XI

Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI vs Bovey Tracey 3rd XI

Stokeinteignhead 1st XI vs Kingsbridge 2nd XI

South Devon 2nd XI vs Babbacombe 2nd XI

G Division West:

Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI vs Ashburton 2nd XI

Yelverton 2nd XI vs Cornwood 4th XI

Ivybridge 3rd XI vs Hatherleigh 3rd XI

Plympton 3rd XI vs Ipplepen 3rd XI

H Division West:

Lewdown 2nd XI vs Yelverton 3rd XI

Bovey Tracey 4th XI vs Chagford 2nd XI