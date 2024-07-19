FOR perhaps the first time this season, we saw the weather wreaking havoc on cricket in Devon, particularly down South.
The 1st and 2nd XI games were abandoned for both Abbotskerswell and Teignmouth & Shaldon so those two clubs will be hopeful that the current forecast isn't fulfilled.
Abbots’ firsts were playing league leaders North Devon CC and now attentions can turn to second-placed Bridestowe. In the league below, B Division, T&S firsts are also taking on second place, in the form of Stoke Gabriel.
Bovey Tracey 2nd XI, who were Teignmouth’s scheduled opponents for last weekend, have a meeting with high-flying Barton to look forward to next, with neither promotion nor relegation on the former’s radar.
Relegation is very much on the cards for Bovey's firsts in the Premier Division. A win away at Plympton in the basement battle pushes them in the right direction and a clash with Heathcoat (7th) provides another opportunity for the great escape to continue.
Plympton are surely cut adrift at the bottom now and they will visit Cornwood 1st XI this time around. In C West Division, the Wood’s 2nd XI play Ivybridge in what is third vs second, which may be the best chance for Cornwood to re-enter themselves into the promotion conversation.
Meanwhile, sixth-placed South Devon CC welcome fifth-placed Kingsbridge to The Rec in a battle between the Mid-Devon Advertiser and the South Hams Gazette.
Two more MDA vs SH fixtures are taking place this weekend in D Division West. The first of these is Ivybridge 2nd XI’s visit to Ipplepen 2nd XI, with the latter still in with a chance of claiming the title. Rock-bottom Abbots are involved in the second, they will play Dartington & Totnes as Abbotskerswell and ninth-placed Barton look to bridge the gap to safety.
On the topic of bridging gaps and Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI can shorten the deficit between them and E Division West leaders Chagford, with the team to beat not being in action this time around. Mid-table T&S seconds are on the menu for T&K whilst Lewdown play Tavistock and Whitchurch play Bridestowe in a pair of all-Tavi affairs.
Also of note are the F Division West matchups that pit Stokeinteignhead 1st XI against South Devon 2nd XI and Kingsbridge 2nd against Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI in a South Hams rivalry match.