Two more MDA vs SH fixtures are taking place this weekend in D Division West. The first of these is Ivybridge 2nd XI’s visit to Ipplepen 2nd XI, with the latter still in with a chance of claiming the title. Rock-bottom Abbots are involved in the second, they will play Dartington & Totnes as Abbotskerswell and ninth-placed Barton look to bridge the gap to safety.