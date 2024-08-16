BOVEY Tracey 1st XI are still well within reach of safety at the foot of the Tolchards DCL Premier Division.
It could go right down to the wire as they face eighth-placed Paignton on the final day of the season, but for this weekend, it is league leaders Bradninch & Kentisbeare who stand in their way.
Bradninch extended their advantage at the top after beating Sandford, their closest challengers, so it will be a difficult outing for Bovey and then some. Talking of Sandford and they will host fifth-placed Cornwood 1st XI tomorrow, the latter having beaten Heathcoat by 29 runs in their latest outing.
Bridestowe’s final three fixtures in A Division are against bottom-half opposition so there is every chance that they could still chase down first-placed North Devon CC. It begins with a short trip to rivals Tavistock 1st, who currently occupy ninth and are in need of a strong finish to avoid the drop.
Also at that level, third-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell will host Abbotskerswell 1st XI, for whom relegation seems inevitable barring a miracle.
Another team that will surely be relegated is Chudleigh CC at the foot of B Division, but a win over Ipplepen 1st XI last weekend ensured they wouldn’t suffer a completely winless season. They will welcome Stoke Gabriel tomorrow whilst there are a couple of major fixtures taking place just above them in the standings.
The aforementioned Ipplepen vs Bovey 2nd XI is 6th vs 7th and Teignmouth & Shaldon vs Clyst St. George is 8th vs 9th so there is plenty still to play for in the third tier.
The exact same can be said for the fourth tier as a title-showdown is set to take place in C Division West.
Ivybridge 1st XI and Paignton 2nd XI have only lost a game apiece thus far but that will likely change this weekend when the pair go toe-to-toe at Filham Park. Ivy have a mere four-point advantage over their upcoming opponents so that is a game worth keeping an eye on for sure.
At the other end of the table, South Devon CC (8th) will be determined to snap a three-game losing streak when they play at home against the side in last place, Plymouth 2nd XI.
Yelverton Bohemians are sandwiched between the two so their trip to Ashburton is important as well but the other two games, Cornwood 2nd XI vs Sandford 2nd XI and Kingsbridge 1st XI vs Brixham 1st XI, are unlikely to be of any major importance.
Further down the leagues, Abbotskerswell 2nd XI (10th) vs Barton 2nd XI (9th) in D Division West along with Cornwood 3rd XI (1st) vs SDCC 2nd XI (4th) and Stokeinteignhead 1st XI (2nd) vs Bovey Tracey 3rd XI (3rd), both in F Division West, are fixtures of note.