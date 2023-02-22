TAVISTOCK have signed up a young South African pace bowler to lead their attack back in the Tolchards DCL A Division this summer, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Outgoing skipper Shaun Daymond set promotion as the target for 2022 following relegation from the A Division the previous summer.
Having delivered promotion as planned, Daymond stepped down at the end of the season and has been succeeded by Charlie Barriball.
Barriball is well aware that getting promoted and staying promoted are two different things as he has been a member of Tavistock sides that have shuttled between the A and B Divisions in the past.
Tavistock have been promoted into the A Division three times since 2104. The longest they stayed there was between 2019-2021 – and one of those years was the. Covid season of 2020 when there was no relegation.
Tumelo Yeki, a new-ball bowler who can also give it a whack with the bat in the middle order, is a key signing for Tavistock if they intend to do more than just stay up.
‘We know it will be one of the stronger A Divisions of recent years, but I think we should shape-up nicely,’ said Barriball.
‘We have a squad of players who are really looking forward to this season and our very minimum is to stay in the division. But I am setting the bar for a mid-table finish and have real belief we can do that.
‘I have been in contact with Tumelo for a while now and he’s keen to get stuck in.
‘As for other new faces I believe we have some goings on happening, but nothing concrete to confirm yet.’
New boy Yeki, who is 21, was a regular for provincial side Gauteng through the younger age groups. His performances for Queens High School, Johannesburg earned selection for South African Colts to play against the South African Schools in December 2018. He took four for 17 in the match.
Yeki was also selected for the Gauteng under-19 side that played in the 2019-20 Khaya Majola under-19 National Championships. Since leaving school Yeki has concentrated on playing for Delfos CC in the Gauteng Premier League while continuing to represent the Province at various age groups.
Daymond, a match winner with bat or ball over the years, took over as captain from Dave Manning at the start of the 2011 season. He intends to carry on playing, which is good news for Barriball.
‘I wanted to step back and let someone younger take the club forward and now is the perfect time,’ said Daymond.