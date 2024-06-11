TAVISTOCK 2nd XI slid to a third successive loss in E Division West when Paignton 3rd XI defeated them by 26 runs on the Torre Valley North ground in Torquay.
Mark Bennett and Andy Singh both made 31 for Paignton towards a total of 202 all out in the last of their 45 overs. Billy Criddle (22) and Harry Davies (21) both chipped in.
Will Scott-Munden, just back from holiday, took five Paignton wickets for 27 runs given away.
Although opener Andy Gauler was an early casualty when 10-man Tavistock batted, Marc Webber (20), Scott-Mundan (44) and Brett Thomas (24) got the chase up to 103-4.
Losing three wickets for 10 runs put a different complexion on the game as at 113-7, the odds now favoured Paignton.
Basil Kuriakose (34) and Jack Bellamy (23) revived Tavvy hopes during a stand of 63 for the eighth wicket.
Tim Ward (3-22), the former Devon all-rounder, won the game for Paignton with the last two wickets in successive balls.