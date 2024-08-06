BRIDESTOWE shunted Torquay & Kingskerwell aside to claim second spot in the A Division for themselves with a five-wicket win down by the seaside.
But as neither team ticks enough boxes on the ECB’s checklist to qualify for promotion into the top flight, there was a somewhat hollow feel to this win.
Both clubs have been informed by letter from the Tolchards DCL management that they cannot go up if they finish in the top two.
While long-time leaders North Devon appear odds-on to claim one of the promotion spots – and are cleared for lift-off – if Bridestowe or Torquay & Kingskerswell finish second and third the league will have a dilemma on their hands.
The choice would be between promoting the fourth-placed club, which league bosses are not keen on, or only relegating one team from the top flight. That happened last season when Kilmington were denied promotion, which spared Bovey Tracey from the drop.
Torquay & Kingskerswell were all-out for 145 against Bridestowe with the best of the batting coming from second-wicket pair Chris Kelmere (36) and Nathan Roux (54), who put on 53.
Losing six wickets getting from 101 for two to 118 for eight did T&K no favours at all.
Bridestowe seamer Craig Penberthy (2-40) started the T&K slide, Ethan Guest (3-27) got into the middle and lower order then Tom Pengelly (2-14) swept-up at the end.
Bridestowe laboured at first against T&K’s new-ball bowler Ritesh Dabhade (3-34), who was solely responsible for a running total of 27 for three.
Shaquan Glasgow, in at first wicket down, batted through for an unbeaten 53 from 105 balls that made a Bridestowe win inevitable.
A double strike by Kelmere – two wickets in three balls – did little to delay the result. In at the end with Glasgow was Bridestowe skipper Tallan Burns (33no).
As previously mentioned, Bridestowe take second place away from T&K as a result of this victory, moving on to a total of 197 points. They find themselves 10 ahead of Torquay and Kingskerswell whilst NDCC are 12 clear on 209pts, having won the same amount of games but losing two less.
Further down, Plymouth and Hatherleigh are on 179 and 177 respectively so it remains extremely tight in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division, with all sides having played 14 games thus far.