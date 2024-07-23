DEVON’S umpiring community has been remembering one of their own following the death of John Gauler, who celebrated his 87th birthday in early July.
Gauler was a player, firstly with Lydford then with Tavistock, but is mostly remembered for his time as a match official and also as an administrator from the early 1980s onwards.
Gauler senior learned the umpiring ropes from the late Len Horton and stood in Devon League matches from the mid-1980s through to the early 2000s.
Chris Shelton, a former chairman of DACO labelled John as “a real gentleman, who always had positive things to say about umpires- whether they deserved it or not.
“He did a great job, laying solid foundations for future appointments officers to follow.”
Phil Matten and Gavin Lane, a pair of players-turned-umpires, were full of praise and admiration for John and the impact that he had on their respective paths.
Geoff Coish, the Devon League secretary, called John “A good friend and helpful member” that “will be missed.”
Although John Gauler’s generation of Tavistock players has largely died out, older son Andrew did play with his father on one memorable occasion.
“I was about 14 or 15, it was an away game at Torquay and we were one short,” said Andy.
“Dad had not played for a while and certainly did not have any kit, so we rummaged around among ourselves to find some and sent him out to bat at number 11.
“I will never forget it. He hit the first ball he faced for six, the next one for four and the last one for six. That was the way he liked to play it!”
John’s other child with wife Hazel was named Ian and after suffering a heart-attack eight years ago, John had been living a quieter life since.
A family funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 6. There will be a celebration of John Gauler’s life at Tavistock Parish Church later the same day (2.30pm).