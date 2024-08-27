LEWDOWN are not out of danger yet at the wrong end of the E West table after going down to a five-wicket defeat away to fellow strugglers Paignton 3rd XI.
Only one team will be relegated and Lewdown’s final game of the season sees them cross paths with rock-bottom Plympton.
The 12-point gap between the two teams will almost certainly be wiped out if Plympton (133pts) win. That will leave Lewdown (145pts) sweating on the outcome of Paignton’s (142) game at Teignmouth & Shaldon.
Jack Bewick (3-10) and former Devon all-rounder Tim Ward (2-15) were largely responsible for skittling Lewdown for 103. Captain Keith Maynard made 32, Matt (16) and Mike Maynard (11) both reached double and there were 28 extras. There wasn’t much from the rest.
Lewdown had Paignton in disarray at 18 for three after the Maynard brothers – Keith (3-41) and Matt (2-39) got into the top order.
Sam Kirkup (23no) and Jonny Saul (35) did what was required to put Paignton back on course.