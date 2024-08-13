PLYMOUTH’S first visit to Bridestowe got as far as the seventh over when rain stopped play. The home side were 13 for one when the rain came down.
Although Bridestowe are comfortably second in the latest A Division table, they have been told by DCL bosses they cannot be promoted this season.
The ECB, which governs league cricket in England & Wales, has a number of criteria for clubs aspiring to Premier Division status. Bridestowe don’t tick all the ECB boxes.
Tallan Burns, the Bridestowe captain, said the bad news from the ECB via the DCL won’t stop the team aiming for a second-place finish.
“Regardless of promotion eligibility, our aim is to continue putting in strong performances and finish as high as we can,” said Burns, whose side make the short trip to Tavistock this Saturday.
Meanwhile, the game between Cornwood 2nd XI and Yelverton in the C Division West was called off without a ball bowled due to a waterlogged ground.