BRIDESTOWE 2nd XI’s promotion aspirations effectively bit the dust when they lost by eight wickets to rivals Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI.
Bridestowe went into the game clinging on to hopes of overhauling Torquay & Kingskerswell, which hinged on winning.
What was an 11-point gap between second and third has now widened to 28 points. As Bridestowe have played one more game than the Seasiders, their odds on making up the deficit are remote.
Chris Marais, in one of his rare appearances for Bridestowe these days, top scored on 34 in a modest total of 89 all out. Brandon Horn (17) and Richard Drake (10) had the only other scores in double figures.
Towkir Chowdhury (3-35) softened up the Bridestowe batting. Atharva Jadhav (5-18) wiped it out!
Tom Lillywhite opened up for Torquay and was still there on 50 not out with Josh Hunt (16no) when the winning post was passed in the 26th over.