AFTER the trauma of last week’s drubbing by Lewdown, Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI faced the long trip to Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI in the Devon League Division E West.
Strong cross winds and occasional horizontal rain made fielding difficult and Teignmouth raced to 78-3 off the first 15.
Teignmouth were sitting pretty on 200-3 when Potts brought himself on to bowl. After an indifferent first over he then took the first of his four wickets, Greenwood (35) well caught by Sambells. Almost immediately Sambells (3-27) lured a tiring O’Connell (108) into a rash shot and another fine catch, this time by Sherrell.
Just like Whitchurch themselves last week, Teignmouth’s batting vanished. From 208-3, Teignmouth were bowled out for 212. Potts finishing on 4-17 from just 5 overs.
Whitchurch’s reply started well with Potts and Hall putting on a swift 42, before Potts was caught at 17.
Hall continued to bat well for his 27, Sherrell showed some powerful hitting for 31, before a calm Barriball (24) guided Sleep (28), to a fine 53-run partnership.
With both departing it left Williams on his 1st team debut to stroke a fine 37* coupled with Kerswill’s stubborn defence to bring the win home, ending on 215-8 and winning by 2 wickets.
Amin was the pick of the Teignmouth bowlers with 4-31 but to no avail.
In Division G West, Whitchurch’s seconds went toe-to-toe with Plymouth CSR 2nd XI in a game that went down to the final over.
Putting the visitors into bat, Webber had to juggle his bowling attack as only Andy Hall (0-18) was able to find his length. Third change Fynn Hall (2-53) finally snared Vickery (37).
There was little relief for Whitchurch as Koka (64), Arulraj (39) and Harvey (26) piled on the runs helped by inconsistent fielding. At 170-4 Whitchurch wrested back some control with Plymouth CS struggling to add runs as the overs ran out. The target set at tea was 203.
In reply, Whitchurch had the league leaders worried right until the end. An opening partnership of 55 set the tone; McKenzie-Smith (11) and Alford (55) calming the dressing room nerves. Payne (56) joined Alford to put on a further 73 runs.
The drinks interval was taken with Whitchurch comfortable at 105-1. Rajaraman (1-17) finally got his reward for a tight spell finally removing Payne.
At 128-2, Whitchurch were still in with a chance but Highfield (6-28) proved to be the difference, whittling away the middle order.
A swashbuckling innings from captain Webber ran it close, firing off three consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over.
Sadly though, he walked past the next delivery and Whitchurch fell just three runs shy of the total, unable to get the five needed off the last over.