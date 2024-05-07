RYAN Burke stroked a half century and Steve Luffman was a run short of another in Tavistock Second XI’s seven-wicket win over visiting Plympton 2nd XI.
Luffman (49) and Burke (55) put on 79 for the first wicket as Tavistock chased down 167 to win. By the time Burke was third out the target was four to win. Dimuth Sandaruwan (22) chipped in on the chase.
Plympton had been bowled out for 166 in the last of their 45 overs with no one making more than captain Keith Willcock (35).
There were numerous chip-ins of between 10-20, but only Vince Davies (26) went further.
Marc Lewis (3-19) combined economy and effectiveness with the ball for Tavistock. Sandaruwan, on Proctor and James Adams had two wickets each.
TAVISTOCK First XI’s away game at Plymstock was called off due to a waterlogged ground.