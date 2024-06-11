HATHERLEIGH are on the up at last in the A Division after an 82-run win at Plymstock.
Just one win in the previous five games – one of which was rained-off – meant Hatherleigh were fourth from bottom.
Their win at Dean Cross moved them one place up the table, which is a step in the right direction skipper Mark Lake has been hankering for.
Hatherleigh ran-up a total of 270 for seven at Dean Cross with Indian professional Shrey Ghosh belting an unbeaten 134 off 105 balls. He hit five sixes and six fours.
A brace of 27s from Greg Solkin and Adam Quick helped the scoring along.
Ghosh and Niall Leahy (19) put on 60 for the fourth wicket. Quick was at the other end during a seven-wicket stand of 76.
Bowling breakthroughs were hard-earned. Prince Masvuare (2-48) and Hal Kerton (2-56) fared best.
Plymstock got a far as 188 for nine before they ran out of overs. Numerous batters got into the 20s – Jamie Palfreyman, Hadleigh Scott-Kirk and Fraser Cowen – but Josh Hocken (39) was the only one to go futher.
Rob Cockwill (4-22) did most of the damage to Plymstock’s middle order– his haul included Hocken – and there were two wickets for Solkin on his elevation from the 2nd XI.
Lake (0-25) and Ghosh (1-10) kept Plymstock behind the asking rate.
Lake, the winning captain, said Ghosh’s ‘chanceless’ ton was the catalyst for the win.
“Other batsman chipped-in and built partnerships with Shrey to get us to an above-par score,” said Lake.
“Plymstock were never in the game in the second innings, and it ended up being a comfortable win.”
Lake also had a word of warning for other sides visiting Dean Cross.
“Plymstock are a dangerous side and will take some scalps with them this season – especially at home,” said Lake.
Plymstock dropped back into the A Division bottom two in the wake of this defeat.
Tavistock, who were in the bottom two, moved past Plymstock on the strength of their win over Kilmington.
At the home of Hatherleigh meanwhile, their 2nd XI were on the blunt end of a 146-run drubbing when Ipplepen 2nd XI paid them a visit in D Division West.
Noah Sutton (58no) and Hugo Denman (55) both scored half-centuries for Ipplepen as they reached 249 for seven. Steve Bowden (33) and Warrick Green (30) chipped in.
Hatherleigh were all out for 103 having been blown away by Chris Needham (5-20) with the new ball.
Freddie Harvey (2-22) and Harry Lewis (3-19) mopped up the rest.