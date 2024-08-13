HATHERLEIGH are in danger of being dragged into an end-of-season relegation battle following a five-wicket defeat by Plymstock.
Wins for three of the teams below Hatherleigh have cut the gap between them and the second relegation place to 21 points.
Victory at Thorverton this Saturday would make the Hatherleigh dressing room a happier place.
Niall Leahy, the Hatherleigh skipper, described the team’s situation as ‘interesting’.
“We are in an interesting position– 24 points above the drop zone, 25 points off second – but I am not getting too focused on the table right now,” said Leahy.
“All of the boys will be keen to bounce back this weekend against Thorverton.”
Four wickets for spinner Matt Whalley (4-7) and three more for fellow twirler Tom Mitch (3-24) helped dismiss Hatherleigh for 65. Hal Kerton had two for 16.
Last man Ruben Forrester tied with extras (14) for top scorer. Whalley accounted for dangerman Shrey Ghosh in the second over he bowled.
Plymstock’s target once Duckworth-Lewis were consulted was 64 to win in 42 overs.
At 16 for three after a going over from Paul Heard (2-8) there was work to do. Mike Blackmore (18) then Kerton (28no) took Plymstock to victory without too many more scares.
Leahy said losing the toss and batting first ‘had a big impact on the game’ but was not the only reason for the result.
“As a group we know our performance with the bat wasn't good enough and we will be looking to put that right this week,” he said.
Elsewhere, Hatherleigh 2nd XI defeated Ipplepen 2nd XI by 23 runs to put some distance between themselves and the drop spots in the D Division West.
This win, coupled with defeats for Dartington & Totnes and Barton immediately below them, hoisted Hatherleigh 14 points clear of the second relegation place.
Hatherleigh are not out of the woods yet, but can take a huge step away from danger if they overcome Plymouth CS&R this Saturday.
Zak Spears top scored for Hatherleigh with 58 in their 45-over total of 181 for seven.
Spears, batting first wicket down, was involved in stands that added 114. Paul Penberthy (29) was at the opposite end for one of them.
Matt Dennis batted through for an undefeated 41 to bolster the total.
Pens’ battery of golden-oldie bowlers – Keith Wakeham (2-18), Paul Thomas (2-34) and Keith Bell (2-24) – gave little away.
Adam Peters, the Ipplepen skipper, is probably still wondering how his side lost after reaching 110 for four in reply with 20 overs to go.
Losing Chris Needham (42) to Jamie Nielson (3-36) was probably the turning point.
Only Will Maynard (39) made much headway after Needham’s demise.
Cameron Rowlands (3-20) and Tom Carroll (2-29) chipped wickets away at the other end from Maynard to consign Ipplepen to 158 all out.