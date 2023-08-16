IPPLEPEN 2nd XI put a patchy start behind them to hand out an 87-run beating to relegation candidates Lewdown.
Ipplepen were glad of runs up the order from Chris Needham (50) and Tom Durman (34) for getting over a nervy start that saw them two wickets down for seven runs scored.
After a wobble in the middle overs – 68 for two became 91 for five –a partnership 36 between Josh Perry (22) and Ben Forsey (24) got the board moving round towards an eventual total of 191 all out.
Matt Maynard (3-35) topped the Lewdown bowling stats. James Weeks (2-38) and Jack Williams (2-22) were also in the running.
Lewdown were up against it from the start after dipping to 21 for four in reply after Durman (3-7) got stuck into the top order.
Adam Creasy’s 53 kept Lewdown interested for a while, but once wickets started falling to Chris Needham (4-16) the outcome was inevitable.
Lewdown’s last four wickets fell for just 22 runs scored as Needham and Steve Bowden (2-15) rolled them over for 104.