At 11-2, Tamblin and Endean steadied the ship and saw off the openers. With a platform, Whitchurch were then able to accelerate. First Payne (30), then Webber (26), supported Swabey (60) as the runs began to flow. Paignton's young bowlers stuck to their task - Mcinally the standout with 3 for 24. Whitchurch posted a challenging 211 for 7.