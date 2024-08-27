EVEN with little consequence on the match, both Whitchurch 2nd XI and Paignton 4th XI were keen to play in the wet conditions.
As is customary, Whitchurch lost the toss, were invited to bat first and were soon in trouble as a running calamity saw McKenzie run out.
At 11-2, Tamblin and Endean steadied the ship and saw off the openers. With a platform, Whitchurch were then able to accelerate. First Payne (30), then Webber (26), supported Swabey (60) as the runs began to flow. Paignton's young bowlers stuck to their task - Mcinally the standout with 3 for 24. Whitchurch posted a challenging 211 for 7.
Paignton made a great start in reply. With the pitch dried out and offering no assistance, Bennett and Birks posted 100 without loss at drinks.
Whitchurch's fortunes then changed thanks to a couple of good Swabey catches. Two wickets apiece for Webber, Payne and Russell meant Paignton batted for bonus points and closed on 166-7.