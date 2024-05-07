HATHERLEIGH skipper Mark Lake did not try to hide his frustrations after Torquay & Kingskerswell beat his side by 28 runs at Holsworthy Road.
Chris Kelmere top-scored with 111 for T&K, skipper Harry Passenger made 84 and Sumuk Bharadwaj smashed a rapid 58 not out towards Torquay’s 50-over total of 292 for eight. Half-centuries from Shreyansh Ghosh and Gareth Tidball got Hatherleigh close but not close enough.
‘A poor fielding performance cost us big time,’ said Lake. ‘Had taken our chances it would have been a comfortable win…’
A wicket each for Charlie Nielson and Ruben Forrester had T&K 21 for two early on. That was as good as it got for Hatherleigh.
Seventy-two to win from the final 10 overs with four wickets in hand was too tall an order for Hatherleigh, who were bowled out for 264 with seven balls to go.