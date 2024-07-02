LOWER-order heroics were not quite enough to save Hatherleigh 2nd XI from a 14-run defeat away at Kenn in the D Division West.
The D Division West encounter looked dead and buried in Kenn’s favour when Hatherleigh were 115 for nine chasing 172 to win. Only Sam Clark (28) and Adam Quick (21) had made much headway with the bat until then as Harry Gaydon (4-45) and Hugh Stronge (3-23) kept the pressure up with the ball.
Tom Carroll (17) and Carl Downes (22no), Hatherleigh’s last-wicket pair, clearly did not see it as a lost cause. Run by run they whittled down the arrears during a stand of 42.
Sixteen to win from the final over proved just a few too many and Carroll was bowled by Pete Chislett (2-28) three balls in to give Kenn the win.
Kenn’s all-out total of 171 owed much to knocks of 47 from Chris May and 48 by James Gosling. Skipper James Mason weighed in with 22.
Charlie Bingham (4-45) was Hatherleigh’s main wicket-taker. Carroll (3-25) was not far behind.
The gap opens up further between these two teams in the league standings as a result, with Kenn in fourth and Hatherleigh in seventh.
Those in eighth, ninth and tenth are separated by just two points at the foot of the table so Hatherleigh may be glancing nervously over their shoulder.
Kenn meanwhile are a point off of second and so have very real and plausible ambitions for promotion.