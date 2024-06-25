SKIPPER Danny Forrester set the tone for Hatherleigh 2nd XI with an undefeated 160 in their 84-run win over Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
Batting at first wicket down Forrester went in at 33 for and was still there when the overs ran out with the score on 321 for five.
Forrester hit 19 fours and four sixes from just 108 balls faced. He shared in a stand of 75 for the second wicket with Zak Spears (22) and another of 138 unbroken with Hayden Sharp (53no).
Steve Bishop, a new recruit to Abbots’ cause, marked his debut with a century in a respectable reply that reached 237 for eight.
Bishop made 103 from 100 balls. He put away 17 fours – the last off Cameron Rowlands to reach his ton – and a single six. A stand of 139 with Jamie Lock (44) was a definite highlight for Abbots.
Forrester (2-20) and Tom Carroll (2-32) were the only Hatherleigh bowlers to claim more than one wicket.