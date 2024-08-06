HATHERLEIGH were the latest team to fall by the wayside as the D West champs presumptive battered them by 132 runs to go 20 points clear at the top of the table.
Anthony Mustica belted 131 not out – 17 fours, two sixes – as Plymstock galloped along to 311 for four in 45 overs.
Along the way for Mustica, an Australian working in the UK, were stands of 142 with Mike Blackmore (85) and 113 with Jordan Spencer (48).
Hatherleigh only got as far as 179 before running out of batters! They needed more than their own best stand of 40 to threaten Plymstock’s total.
Danny Forrester made a run-a-ball 34 and Zak Spears chipped in 20. Basil Crosswaite-Eyre, in at 103 for four, was the last man out for a top score of 47.
Pick of the bowlers for Plymstock with five for 38 was Syed Ali. The Whalleys – dad Ian and son Ben – took two wickets each.