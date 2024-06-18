PLYMOUTH Civil Service & Roborough scraped a one-wicket win over Hatherleigh 2nd XI in a low-scoring affair at Manadon.
Luke Westacott (26) and an identical number of extras were the main scores in Hatherleigh’s total of 125 all out.
Hatherleigh acquired an unhappy knack of losing wickets in batches and had no partnership worth more than 22 from start to finish.
Usman Tariq (3-29) took the first three Hatherleigh wickets to fall. The rest were shared with Malik Wasim (2-34) the only Civil bowler to take more than one.
Civil reached 50 without loss courtesy of Nuruz Zamal (10) and Jonny Keiller (24) – and a hefty helping of extras – then collapsed to 58 for four. Heno Paul (3-50) took three of the wickets to fall.
Archie Thomas (23) got the reply up to 81 for five and from then on it was largely bits and pieces as Westacott (3-17) chipped away at the lower order. The exception was the 24 scored by Paddy Harper that took Civil within two runs of victory.
As a result of this victory, PCSR are sitting third in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League D Division West on 101 points, three ahead of both Ipplepen 2nd XI and Kenn 1st XI.
Babbacombe and Plymstock are the pair above them in the standings and the former await PCSR in the upcoming round of fixtures.
Hatherleigh meanwhile are seventh and their next match will see them cross paths with Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
In the division below, E West, Tavistock 2nd XI went down by 86 runs to Bridestowe 2nd XI in the west-Devon derby at the Ring.
Opener Richard Drake primed the pump for Bridestowe with 31 at the top of the order before he was third out on 76.
The big runs in a total of 292 for six were provided by fourth-wicket pair James Ewen (97no) and Leon Horn (91) during a partnership of 140.
Ewen got down to the final over from Brett Thomas needing eight for a maiden leage century and whittled that down to four with four balls to go. He did not quite make it.
Ewen has been even closer to a ton in the past: he was stranded on 98 not out against Kingsbridge back in 2017.
Thomas (2-42) was Tavistock’s primary wicket taker. No one else took more than one.
Keeping up with the asking rate was Tavistock’s problem, despite knocks of 67 from Steve Luffman and 59 not out from Marc Webber.
By the time Manning was seventh out on 161, the asking rate had climbed into 13-an-over territory.
There were three wickets for Horn (3-55) and two each for Drake (2-28) and Callum Mallett (2-29) as Tavistock meandered to 205 all out.