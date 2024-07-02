IVYBRIDGE trounced Kingsbridge by seven wickets to keep C West leaders Paignton 2nd XI firmly in their sights.
Kingsbridge struggled to make much headway against mostly miserly Ivybridge bowling and were all out for a modest 118.
New-ball bowler Josh Cosh (3-25) got the top three out, Cebo Tshiki (1-24) and Sam Kidd (0-9) put pressure on the middle order and Adam Huxtable (5-14) spun out most of the rest as the last five wickets tumbled for just 15 runs.
Freddie Ford (27), Adriaan Maxwell (20) and Rakesh Gheravada (25) scored the bulk of Kingsbridge’s runs.
Opener Abraham Kopparambil batted through for an unbeaten 54 that won the game for Ivybridge with 16 overs to go.
Zach Dunn was out for 31 with just 14 needed to win.
Ivybridge go into the second half of the season 10 points behind Paignton in the race for the one promotion spot out of the division.